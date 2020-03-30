The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police disperse hundreds of ultra-Orthodox from synagogues in Mea Shearim

Extremists attack Magen David Adom team injuring one

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 30, 2020 18:48
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man speaks to an Israeli policeman after police removed him from a synagogue before closing it as they enforce restrictions of a partial lockdown against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem March 30, 2020. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man speaks to an Israeli policeman after police removed him from a synagogue before closing it as they enforce restrictions of a partial lockdown against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem March 30, 2020.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Police forces dispersed hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men in the radical Mea Shearim neighborhood Monday morning, following efforts to convince the community to comply with social-distancing orders. 
Police found people congregating in synagogues in the neighborhood for prayer services, as well as other gatherings in the streets and individuals out of their homes without good reason, violating Health Ministry orders.
The police issued 25 people with NIS 5,000 fines for violating orders not to gather in groups larger than 10 people, and five people with fines of NIS 500 for straying more than 100 meters from their homes for a non-essential need. 
And a shteiblach, a synagogue with multiple prayer services at the same time, was closed by the police for 30 days for violating Health Ministry orders
Four men were arrested during the police patrols in the neighborhood. 
In an incident not connected to the police operation, a Magen David Adom team came to Mea Shearim to perform a coronavirus test but was attacked and stoned by extremists in which one member of the team was lightly injured and the windscreen of vehicle smashed. 
“Miraculously, he was only slightly injured in the shoulder… A complaint will be filed with the police,” Magen David Adom said in a statement to the press. 
In Bnei Brak, police broke up a distribution point for Passover food where more than 100 people had gathered
The new efforts by the police come following the release of data showing extremely high rates of coronavirus infection amongst the ultra-Orthodox community, and reports that in some major hospitals more between 40 to 60 percent of coronavirus patients were ultra-Orthodox. 
Extremists in radical neighborhoods such as Mea Shearim have openly flouted social-distancing orders and continued to congregate for prayer services, weddings and funerals, leading to heightened police action in recent days.  


Tags Ultra-Orthodox Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus regulations must be enforced on everyone By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman Syria: ISIS prisoners try to break out during coronavirus crisis By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by