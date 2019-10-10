Police find 8 explosive devices in Arab town

Israel Police and Border Police found 8 pipe bombs during enforcement operations in the Palestinian town of al-Eizariya.



The police were conducting operations focusing on criminal possession of illegal weapons by criminals and others.

The pipe bombs were ready for use and hidden in the apartment. Police sappers neutralized the explosives at the scene and the explosives were transferred to a forensics lab.One resident of the town was arrested as a suspect and his arrest will be brought for extension at the military court in Ofer Prison.Weapons possessed illegally are used in terrorist attacks, crimes and serious acts of violence."Israel Police and security forces will continue in their determined and uncompromising struggle and will work tirelessly in coordination with all the relevant officials to reduce the amount of illegally held weapons, all with the goal to protect the normative and to enable a normal and safe daily routine for all citizens of Israel," said an Israel Police spokesperson.

