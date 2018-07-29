Police find evidence of bribery, fraud by Jerusalem deputy mayor

Meir Turgeman .
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Police investigators have uncovered evidence that Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Meir Turgeman committed bribery, fraud and breach of trust, the Israel Police said on Sunday, after completing its investigation into Turgeman and other senior municipality officials.
The investigation focused on public corruption and was conducted by the Lahav 433 National Crime Unit, in cooperation with the Income Tax Authority in Tel Aviv and the State Attorney’s Office for Taxation and Economics. A large number of people including Turgeman were questioned, some of them under caution, about several incidents.
The deputy mayor is suspected
of having committed bribery, fraud and breach of trust, as well as an offense involving theft.
The findings of the investigation “raise the suspicion that Turgeman received benefits equal to money in exchange for the advancement of the benefit of others, in violation of the law,” according to a statement released by police.
The investigation file will be transferred to the State Prosecutor’s Office for review and a decision on possible indictments.
Turgeman is suspected of having accepted bribes to advance the interests of construction entrepreneurs in several Jerusalem locations, including the historic Post Office building on Jaffa Street and the Artemisia events hall in Talpiot.
Turgeman is said to have used his power to influence the Municipal Site Preservation Committee to allow for the breaking of walls in the historic building front. In return, one of the suspects allegedly signed a loan guarantee for Turgeman.
Turgeman announced in February that he intended to run for mayor in the October municipal elections.Udi Shaham contributed to this report.