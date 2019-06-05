Police on alert as Pride parade comes to Jerusalem

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Some 2,500 police officers will secure Thursday’s Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance parade, according to Superintendent Micky Rosenfeld, the Israel Police national spokesman to the foreign Media.





Anywhere from 15,000 to 30,000 people are expected to attend the event, which has been taking place for 15 years.

Rosenfeld told The Jerusalem Post that police have been working over the last few weeks making security arrangements for this year’s parade, which begins at Liberty Bell Park and ends at Independence Park. Participants march 1.5 kilometers (just under one mile). The day culminates with a festival in the park.

Throughout the march, police officers - Border Police, special patrol units and undercover agents - will position themselves every 10 to 20 meters, he said. There will also be police helicopters circling overhead and drones will be used, as well.

“The police have already warned specific individuals to stay away from the area,” Rosenfeld said, noting that while police have not received notification about any specific threats, they want to stave off any distasteful disruptions, as well.

He confirmed that all warnings of potential disruptions have related to individuals from the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community.

Two counter-protests will take place alongside the parade, one near the entrance to Yemin Moshe (opposite the entrance to Liberty Bell Park) and another near Paris Square. About 300 people are expected to take part in those protests and police units will be on the scene there, as well.

An additional security measure will be taken this year, Rosenfeld said. Police will be allowed to ask for identification as they profile the crowd.

Roads in the area will be closed to drivers from the start of the parade at 2:30 p.m. until evening. Residents with proper ID will be able to navigate the area.

Rosenfeld said that security around the parade has been increased since 2015, when 16-year-old Shira Banki was stabbed and critically wounded by an ultra-Orthodox man that went on a stabbing rampage. Banki died from her wounded three days after the attack.

Five other people were wounded in that event.

Earlier this week, signs condemning the LGBTQ community were hung around the holy city, but police removed the signs in coordination with the city the next day.

“The parade is a sensitive issue given the different sectors and different communities in Jerusalem,” said Rosenfeld.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



