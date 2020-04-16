The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Police permitted to track location of those quarantined with coronavirus

The ruling authorizes police to receive data on location of those required to be in quarantine.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
APRIL 16, 2020 22:37
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reads a statement from his phone while testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Twitter's algorithms and content monitoring
The Knesset plenary approved in a first reading of a bill that permits police the ability to track phones for the purpose of enforcing quarantine. 
Forty-nine MK's supported the motion, 26 MK's opposed it, and one abstained. The proposal will be forwarded to the Knesset Arrangements Committee for its second and third reading. 
The ruling authorizes police to receive data on location samples of a person required to be in quarantine, however along side the decision, provisions are established limiting the usage of data the police are to receive. 
In the explanation of the bill, it is written, "Due to the position of Health Ministry experts, the most important measure to isolating the spread of the virus is to isolate the sick, and those who interacted with them. 
"It is necessary to provide tools for effective supervision of compliance with quarantine regulations. As a result, this case proposes to authorize the Israeli police to obtain information on the location required to be in quarantine, for a specific period of time, in a non-continuous manner."
Justice Minister Amir Ohana who presented the proposal said, "Indeed this is extreme use of authority supervision, especially on civilians who have not committed crimes.
"The government does not take this lightly, however considering the extreme situation in Israel, exceptional use of authority is required to assist the Health Ministry in overseeing quarantine regulations."

Celia Jean translated this article. 
 


