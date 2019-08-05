Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Police recommends indicting Gal Hirsch over millions of shekels tax fraud

Police, Tax Authority complete investigation into Defensive Shield case

By
August 5, 2019 19:51
1 minute read.
Gal Hirsch at The Jerusalem Post elections conference, April 3rd, 2019

Gal Hirsch at The Jerusalem Post elections conference, April 3rd, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Israel Police and the Tax Authority have concluded an extensive investigation into the case of the Defensive Shield group, owned by partners Oded Shachnai and Gal Hirsch, and the country of Georgia. Evidence was found that the group allegedly committed tax fraud and other financial crimes. The investigation file will now be forwarded to the State’s Attorney’s Office for further review.

The suspicions dealt with tenders that the group won in Georgia worth tens of millions of shekels between 2007 and 2009, and in connection to actions taken to promote business interests related to the Defense Shield group’s business.

The investigation, which police described as “thorough, complex and strenuous,” was conducted with the assistance of the Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority, among others.

A preliminary review was launched in October 2015 following the preliminary findings of a special investigation team appointed by former attorney-general Yehuda Weinstein. After that, it was decided to move from a preliminary review stage to a full criminal investigation.

The results of the investigation are that, among other acts, huge sums of tens of millions of shekels were transferred from the Georgian Defense Ministry to Israeli and foreign bank accounts linked to members of the Defensive Shield group, that the group allegedly deceived foreign financial institutions who refused to receive money from security transactions in Georgia. It also emerged that false reports were made and false documents were presented to these foreign financial institutions.

Gal Hirsch responded to the announcement that the investigation had been concluded, claiming these cases were only raised to thwart his appointment as police commissioner.

“In those days you heard all kinds of things about me: that I was being investigated by the FBI, that there were world-wide investigations, that I was selling weapons to governments in Africa, that I was bribing overseas government officials… What not?” he posted on Facebook, noting that the first case, known as the Rishon Lezion case, was later closed and he was not found guilty.

He asked whether this new case would not ultimately be closed, too.

“I firmly reject these suspicions,” he said. “I want you to know that my hands are clean!”


Related Content

August 5, 2019
The comptroller revolution no one saw coming - Analysis

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings