Poland leads over Israel in games leading to Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group G - Poland v Israel - National Stadium Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland - June 10, 2019 Israel fan on the stand before the match.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS)
X
Israel’s National Football team faces the Polish National team on Monday evening in Warsaw’s National Stadium as Euro 2020 qualifiers games begin.
Poland scored one goal during the 35th minute when Krzysztof Piątek was able to pass goalkeeper Ariel Harush. Poland scored a second goal during the second half of the game, which is still on-going.
.
The Polish press joked that Israeli player Eran Zehavi is so good that “he appears in the Polish team’s nightmares.”
The Polish National Football league is marking a full century to its foundation, ensuring fans will be cheering on for this match.
