37 haredi extremists arrested in Jerusalem demonstrations

X
Dozens of haredi extremists have been arrested in Jerusalem Thursday afternoon for blocking traffic at a major junction in the city center, with the police deploying mounted police and water cannons with skunk spray to disperse the protestors.
Several dozen haredi men, and perhaps as many as 150, blocked traffic at the junction of Jaffa Street and Sarei Israel beginning at approximately 12:30.
Some 37 protestors have so far been arrested for disturbing the public order, with the protests causing serious traffic jams in central Jerusalem.
The demonstration is the latest in the long series of such protests
by the Jerusalem Faction and other extremist elements which occur when a yeshiva student associated with these groups is arrested and transferred to the military police for refusing to formally obtain their military service exemption through the IDF.
On Wednesday, yeshiva student Eitan Raada whose yeshiva Reishit Hochma is associated with the Jerusalem Faction was arrested in northern Israel for having failed to present himself at the IDF enlistment offices in order to obtain his military service exemption.
The so-called Committee to Save the Torah World
, the operations branch of the Jerusalem Faction, announced on Wednesday night that the group’s rabbis had instructed yeshiva students associated with the extremist faction to take to the streets.
Protests in other locations around the country, including close to Safed, also caused traffic jams.
A focal point for the Jerusalem Faction protestors was the light rail. More than once, protestors ran in front of light rail trains, pounded cars, and slowed the trains from moving forward.
A young boy went in front of the train heading towards Kheil Haavir, and held his arm against it. The train jolted to an abrupt stop, still not at its station, and then the protestor backed off.
There were a handful of physical altercations between protestors and police, as well as clashes when police on horseback chased the protesters. They also mocked the police, calling the police women “shiksas,” a derogatory word for non-Jewish women, and calling police in general “Nazis.”
It was specifically female police officers’ job to make protestors move out of the trains’ way, seemingly because the protesters would rather move than be touched by women.
Protesters broke multiple segments of the short fence that separates the light rail from Jaffa Street.
Other protestors, including many younger boys and teenagers, sat down on the adjacent Sarei Israel street, blocking the flow of traffic; some people leaned against cars and buses, which were forced to halt. Once, a cab driver got out and argued with protestors, who then let him through.
A protest sign read “Stop the oppression of the religious minority in Israel” in English.
The air was thick with a stench from a spray that smelled like skunk that police shot at protestors to try and get them out of the road.
There wasn’t just conventional protesting — a large circle dance broke out in the middle of the Jaffa-Nordau intersection as the men sang ‘Asher Bachar Banu’ (The One who chose us) and other Hebrew folk songs.
One car made it through the fray with the help of police. However, protestors banged on the car, opened the doors and the trunk and yelled at the driver.