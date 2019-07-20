Bennett-Shaked hold key meeting

New Right co-leaders Naftali Bennett (R) and Ayelet Shaked (L) enter a press conference in Tel Aviv, March 17th, 2019.
(photo credit: MOR ALONI/MAARIV)
New Right Party head Naftali Bennett and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked met on Saturday night to discuss their political future and the proper way for the right-wing bloc to run in the election.
The meeting took place in Tel Aviv and was not open to media coverage.
Shaked’s first preference was to join Likud, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to give her a reserved slot to enable her to run. She has sought the top slot on the Union of Right-wing Parties list, while Bennett is said to prefer running separately as the New Right.
In an interview with Channel 12 on Saturday night, Bennett said he believes in his New Right Party but is open to possible political mergers for the September 17 election. He said if he ran with Shaked, she would lead the list.
“The New Right is running forward with or without Ayelet.” Bennett said. “I would be happy if Ayelet joined. I told her that if she joined, I would set my ego aside, and it is being discussed.”
Bennett said he believes his party has a chance for success, because the Kulanu party is running together with Likud and former MK Moshe Feiglin’s Zehut party was going through problems.
“I have a lot of respect for Ayelet,” Bennett said. “I hope we can be together. It could be yes. It could be no.”
