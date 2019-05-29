Bennett and Shaked meet to discuss latest political developments

New Right co-leaders Naftali Bennett (R) and Ayelet Shaked (L) enter a press conference in Tel Aviv, March 17th, 2019.
(photo credit: MOR ALONI/MAARIV)
Education Minister Naftali Bennet and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, leaders of the New Right party ahead of the April 9 elections, are meeting at Bennett's office in Tel Aviv to discuss recent political developments, Bennett's Spokesperson said on Wednesday.
After the New Right did not cross the electoral threshold, Bennett was expecting to take a break from politics, while Shaked was sought by multiple parties.
Shaked gave her permission to a Likud activist to start building a camp for her in the party. In recent days, mediators have been working on persuading Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara to permit Shaked to run with Likud if there is a repreat election. The mediators included current Likud MKs and Netanyahu's former Chief of Staff Natan Eshel.
Likud MK Nir Barkat expressed hope in an interview with 103 Radio on Wednesday morning that Bennett, who like Barkat was a successful venture capitalist, will be allowed to run with Likud.
