Blue and White fires strategist after leaked insults of Gantz

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz fired the strategist of his campaign, Israel Bachar, on Friday after a leaked conversation between Bachar and an acquaintance in which he criticized Gantz was broadcast on Channel 12.In the taped conversation, Bachar said that Gantz would not have the courage to attack Iran if necessary, and he is therefore a danger to the people of Israel.A taped conversation of Blue and White MK Omer Yankelevich was also revealed, in which she allegedly called Gantz "weak and stupid."In a statement released Friday, Gantz said that an initial investigation revealed that Bachar was caught in a trap that took advantage of him personally, using "unacceptable means and trickery." Gantz said the manipulative involvement of political officials would be revealed soon.Gantz said he still decided to end Bachar's work on the campaign, but decided to keep Yankelevich on the party's list because she denied making the comments, and issued a strong denial.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded that, "Even those closest to Gantz realize that he cannot be prime minister, and he is a danger to Israel's security."The Likud responded that, "Gantz fired his closest advisor for telling the truth. Gantz will be a dangerous prime minister to Israel, we must not gamble our security and let Gantz form a dangerous government with Ahmed Tibi, someone he tried to form a government with in the last elections."