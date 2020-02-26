Coronavirus could make the difference as Israelis head back to the polls

With Likud and Blue and White running neck-and-neck in the polls, and the surveys showing a virtual tie, again, between the Right and Left blocs, all are looking for that one element that might tip the balance, upend the race, and make all the difference.It might just be the coronavirus.upcoming elections because of concern about the coronavirus. With 6.4 million Israelis eligible to vote in Monday's election, this translates into some 400,000 people who -- according to the survey -- are considering not voting because they don't want to risk exposure to the virus.Which does not mean that all or even most of them will not turn out to vote. It does mean, however, that this is an issue on peoples’ minds, and that if fake news reports emerge on Monday in the social media about someone with the virus having voted at one particular polling station or another, that could conceivably keep people away from those locations.In other words, the coronavirus and fake news could create a perfect storm keeping people from turning out to vote, something that could have an impact on the election results.According to Roni Rimon, a partner in the firm that carries his name, the survey indicated that the majority of those who expressed concern about the virus came from from voters under the age of 34, with some 15% of those between the ages of 25-34 saying this is a consideration for them, and 13% in the 18-24 age group saying the same thing. The irony is that people in those age groups are the least affected by the virus.Rimon said that concern about contracting the virus by going to the polls might just be an excuse used by younger people to explain to pollsters why they are considering not voting.In an election where both parties are working hard to ensure that their constituents turn out to vote -- with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu crisscrossing the country saying that getting 300,0000 Likud voters who stayed home last time will be the difference in this election -- voter turnout is essential. Thus anything that could affect turnout could be a game-changer.Asked about the matter in an Army Radio interview, Netanyahu said that people need to be cautious, “but should not panic.” He gave no indication in that interview that he was unduly concerned that fear of going to the polling places because of the virus will keep people away.For Blue and White, high turnout is also essential, and in the last two elections the turn out in areas considered to be their bastions of support, such as Ramat Hasharon, far outpaced traditional Likud bastions, such as Dimona. If, for instance, someone spreads a rumor on election day of someone with the virus voting in Givatayim -- a Blue and White stronghold -- and people believe the rumor and stay home, that could have an impact.The parties, Rimon advised, should be preparing a strategy so that in the face of fake news about the virus, they will be able to get out to their voters an authoritative message that there is nothing to be concerned about. Another way to combat fake news will be for senior health ministry officials and immunologists to take to the air on election day -- in the event of unsubstantiated reports about the virus -- to discount the reports.While a lower voter turnout because of the virus is bad for both candidates, an argument has been made that Netanyahu has benefited from intense media coverage of the virus as it has pushed discussion of his upcoming trial off the front pages.But this is a double edged sword. Because just as the virus may have detracted attention from Netanyahu’s legal woes, it also has detracted attention from news of the investigation that was recently opened against Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s former high-tech company, the Fifth Dimension.While Netanyahu's legal problems are static -- people know by now what is involved and what the issues are, and there has not been anything new since his court date was set two weeks ago - the Fifth Dimension story is new and dynamic. What the coronavirus has done by dominating the news over the last few days is weaken the impact of news of the investigation. And while Gantz has had a difficult week, with revelations about the investigation considered partly responsible for his party's slippage in the polls over the last few days, things could have been a lot worse had the virus not dominated the news cycle for days.A poll commissioned by the Rimon Cohen & Co. consulting firm and carried out by the Midgam polling firm found that 6.5% of 502 respondents said that they were considering not voting in the