May 29 2018
|
Sivan, 15, 5778
|
Director-General of Prime Minister's Office to step down

Eli Groner has served in his current position since May 2015.

By
May 29, 2018 00:29
ELI GRONER is the director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office, a post that is considered one of

ELI GRONER is the director-general of the Prime Minister's Office, a post that is considered one of the most influential in government. Groner was raised in Binghamton, New York.. (photo credit: GPO)

Eli Groner, the director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office, will be stepping down at the end of the Knesset’s summer session, the PMO announced on Monday.

Groner has been in his current position since May 2015.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Groner to complete the business-licensing reform plan he is working on before he leaves office.

Netanyahu thanked Groner for “his devoted work in advancing issues of great importance in the spheres of economics and welfare.” He said that the reforms Groner led on his behalf, such as reducing bureaucratic regulation and the natural gas framework, “will impact the public and the economy for many years.”

Groner thanked Netanyahu for the opportunity, and said that completing the business-licensing reform “is a natural and right point for me to hand over the reins to my successor.”

Prior to working in the PMO, Groner was Israel’s economic attache in Washington.


