Edelstein: Arab Joint List is illegitimate partner for gov't coalition

Speaking at the Conference of Presidents, Edelstein denied however that there was any ethical problem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu serving as premier while under indictment.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 13:21
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on the night the 22nd Knesset voted to disperse (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on the night the 22nd Knesset voted to disperse
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said on Monday that the Arab political parties were an illegitimate coalition partner due to their anti-Zionist platforms.
Speaking at the Conference of Presidents annual leadership mission, Edelstein denied however that there was any ethical problem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu serving as premier while under indictment and on trial.
The Knesset speaker was addressing the ongoing political deadlock, as a third election within 12 months rapidly approaches with polls still suggesting that neither of the two political blocs will secure a majority to form a government.
Blue and White did conduct talks with representatives of the Joint List of Arab parties after the September election with a view to forming a minority government supported externally by the Joint List, but ultimately rejected the idea.
“Obviously, any minority is legitimate and there is nothing wrong with having Arabs in the Knesset and in the government,” said Edelstein at the Conference of Presidents mission.
“But having anti-Zionist forces who openly support terrorism, who praise terrorists who killed 10, 20, or 30 bystanders, uninvolved civilians, doesn’t turn even an Arab into a legitimate partner for a coalition.”
The Knesset Speaker also rejected any accusations that his stance was discriminatory, saying he was as opposed to the positions of Jewish MK Ofer Cassif, who is a member of the Joint List of Arab parties, as those of some of the Arab MKs.
“To use this rhetoric of saying ‘you’re against Arabs, you’re a racist, you’re an apartheid state’ it has nothing to do with reality. I am against those who support terrorism.”
Edelstein was also quizzed about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s upcoming trial on three corruption charges, and was asked if he did not see any ethical problems with the prime minister serving while indicted and, as he shortly will be, on trial over those criminal cases.
“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, including the prime minister,” said Edelstein.
The Knesset Speaker referenced former justice minister Yaakov Neeman who was indicted, and resigned his position before standing trial, but was subsequently acquitted by the court of the charges against him.
“I don't want to be in the situation once more when Yaakov Neeman got back and said ‘where is my portfolio’ and the portfolio was taken. All the more so for the prime minister when there is no way back, practically.”
Likud is one of the very few parties where the leader is elected and list is elected. Netanyahu won a landslide victory in Likud primaries.


