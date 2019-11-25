Gideon Sa'ar: I face ongoing threats of violence towards my family

"I am forced to go through a campaign of incitement and libel against me and my family, including threats of violence," Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar said on Monday in an interview to Reshet Bet.Sa'ar explained that "For years, campaigns of libel have been led against me. None of it scares me. I sleep well at night and I know my family and I will have to go through a lot of slander, but I knew it when I got back to politics."Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that there will be primaries for Likud head in the coming weeks, Sa'ar once again pushed for the primaries to be held before the country goes to third elections."I think I will be able to form a government, and I think I will be able to unify the country and the nation," Sa'ar reiterated his claims. Sa'ar claimed that "I followed Netanyahu in countless election campaigns, but today he is politically blocked. Unfortunately, Netanyahu cannot form a government even if third elections were to be held, he should have drawn his conclusions.""Those who follow me on social networks see that I keep receiving threats of violence. None of this will deter me from doing the right thing for the Likud and the state," Sa'ar revealed. "Even if there are some who do not understand me, they will understand me well enough in the future because if we do not take a route that is the original route of the movement, we will arrive at dangerous districts."