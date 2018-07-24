July 24 2018
|
Av, 12, 5778
|
Disabled 'panthers' resume protests and block railroad traffic

"The disgraceful raise that we received this year leaves us below the poverty line and sentences the disabled people to starvation...," said Naomi Moravia.

By YVETTE J. DEANE
July 24, 2018 14:32
1 minute read.
15 handicapped demonstrators stopped railroad traffic. July 24, 2018

15 handicapped demonstrators stopped. railroad traffic . (photo credit: DISABLED BECOME PANTHERS)

 
Demanding an immediate raise in the monthly allowance given to people with disabilities, a group of fifteen activists representing the disabled  community blocked railroad traffic for about 30 minutes on the Tel Aviv - Haifa line on Tuesday morning.

The group's demand is for the government to raise the amount allotted to fully disabled people to the current legal minimum wage of NIS 5,300 per month.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Naomi Moravia, chairman of the Campaign for the Disabled Struggle, penned a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and other government officials including Finance Minister, Moshe Kahlon, Labor and Social Services Minister, Haim Katz, Chairman of the National Economic Council, Avi Simhon, MK Eli Alaluf, chair of the Knesset Labor and Social Affairs Committee and other Knesset  members stating: "The disgraceful raise that we received this year leaves us below the poverty line and sentences disabled people to starvation; we are still being forced to choose between medicine and a morsel (of food)."

Moravia called on Katz to: "raise the allowance to NIS 5,300 a month immediately."

This protest follows on the heels of nation-wide protests that took place in 2017.

For nearly a year, hundreds of protestors representing the disabled community blocked major traffic arteries throughout the country demanding a raise in their monthly allowances from NIS 2,342 to NIS 5,000.

In February, the Labor and Social Services Ministry and the Finance Ministry, the Knesset passed a bill for a NIS 4.34 billion increase in disability allotments with the intention to raise the monthly allowances for the most severely disabled to the minimum wage, however, according to protestors this has yet to be activated.




Lahav Harkov and Lidar Gravé-Lazi contributed to this report.

