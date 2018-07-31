Jerusalem Chief Rabbi asks mayor to remove Gay Pride flags on parade route

LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Aryeh Stern has sent a letter to Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat asking him to take down the gay pride flags situated outside two synagogues where the Jerusalem Pride Parade is slated to pass on Thursday.
In his letter on Tuesday to Barkat, the rabbi said that he was again “greatly saddened” that the event “with which the spirit of wise men is not comfortable” was taking place at all, and asked that the gay pride flags lining the streets on the parade’s route outside the Great Synagogue and the Yeshurun synagogue be taken down.
“Although it has already been made clear to us that it is impossible to prevent this march, one request we do have is that the flags not be flown on King George Street on the section by the Great Synagogue and the Yeshurun Synagogue which are considered to be symbols of the holiness of Jerusalem,” wrote Stern.
“Everyone is able to understand that flags, which unfortunately symbolize the opposite, should not be flown there,” added the city’s chief rabbi.
Sten has in the past made a similar request.
More recently, the rabbi has expressed opposition to allowing child surrogacy for gay men
against the background of the controversy surrounding the new law passed by the Knesset on the matter.
Stern said last week that allowing surrogacy for gay couples would cause “children to be born and enter a very strange and unnatural life, a life without a mother and father,” and that these children’s lives would become “wretched.”
(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:10834723912266086,size:[0, 0],id:"ld-9628-9059"});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src="//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js";j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,"script","ld-ajs");
His comments sparked a backlash, followed by a splenetic letter signed by 200 rabbis including the senior-most leaders of the conservative wing of the national religious movement condemning surrogacy and adoption for gays on Thursday, describing homosexuals as “perverts.”