July 31 2018
|
Av, 19, 5778
Jerusalem Chief Rabbi asks mayor to remove Gay Pride flags on parade route

Rabbi Aryeh Stern describes gay pride flags as symbolizing “the opposite” of holiness, and says he is “saddened” that the parade is taking place at all.

By
July 31, 2018 12:54
1 minute read.
LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018

LGBT flag on Jerusalem's King George Street, July 31, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

 
Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Aryeh Stern has sent a letter to Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat asking him to take down the gay pride flags situated outside two synagogues where the Jerusalem Pride Parade is slated to pass on Thursday.

In his letter on Tuesday to Barkat, the rabbi said that he was again “greatly saddened” that the event “with which the spirit of wise men is not comfortable” was taking place at all, and asked that the gay pride flags lining the streets on the parade’s route outside the Great Synagogue and the Yeshurun synagogue be taken down.

“Although it has already been made clear to us that it is impossible to prevent this march, one request we do have is that the flags not be flown on King George Street on the section by the Great Synagogue and the Yeshurun Synagogue which are considered to be symbols of the holiness of Jerusalem,” wrote Stern.

“Everyone is able to understand that flags, which unfortunately symbolize the opposite, should not be flown there,” added the city’s chief rabbi. 

Sten has in the past made a similar request.

More recently, the rabbi has expressed opposition to allowing child surrogacy for gay men against the background of the controversy surrounding the new law passed by the Knesset on the matter.

Stern said last week that allowing surrogacy for gay couples would cause “children to be born and enter a very strange and unnatural life, a life without a mother and father,” and that these children’s lives would become “wretched.”



His comments sparked a backlash, followed by a splenetic letter signed by 200 rabbis including the senior-most leaders of the conservative wing of the national religious movement condemning surrogacy and adoption for gays on Thursday, describing homosexuals as “perverts.”

