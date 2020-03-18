The Knesset building will have to close sooner or later, due to the spread of the coronavirus, Knesset Guard head Yosef Grif said on Tuesday in a meeting of top Knesset officials, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.Four MKs are in quarantine after meeting with Merhavim Regional Council head Shai Hajaj, who was infected by the coronavirus: Arye Deri (Shas), Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud), Ram Ben Barak (Blue and White) and Alon Shuster (Blue and White). Hanegbi, Ben Barak and Shuster all tested negative for the coronavirus after they came in contact with a different person who had the virus.KAN reported that the Knesset would not insist on testing all MKs after offering them voluntary tests when they arrived for the Knesset's swearing in on Monday. The report said more steps were being considered to protect MKs and the Knesset staff from the spread of the virus.