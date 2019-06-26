Lapid rejects Netanyahu-Gantz rotation for prime minister

Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz (L) and Yair Lapid (R) embrace during a campaign event, February 21st, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Blue and White’s number two candidate, Yair Lapid, turned down an offer from Likud on Wednesday to have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz rotate as prime minister.
The offer came as Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein attempts at Netanyahu’s behest to obtain support from the 80 MKs required to repeal the Knesset’s dispersal and prevent the September 17 election.
“There is no problem with a unity government,” Lapid wrote on Twitter. “There is only one man, only one, who has to move aside and go deal with his indictments.”
Lapid called upon the Likud to replace Netanyahu, suggesting MK Gideon Sa’ar, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Edelstein himself as possible replacements.
“The Likud can appoint whoever they want,” Lapid said. “We would have a unity government of at least 75 MKs that would be stable, functional and fair.”
Sources in Blue and White said they cannot support the initiative, because they believe it is intended to help Netanyahu obtain immunity from prosecution and that he is only looking to cancel the election he initiated, because his internal polls indicate that he will not win enough support to build a coalition.
The effort to cancel the election is supported by Kulanu, United Torah Judaism, Shas, Union of Right-wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz and by Yisrael Beytenu if a unity government of Likud, Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu would be formed.
The move is opposed by Blue and White, Labor, Meretz and the two Arab parties.
