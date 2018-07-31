Liberman, Gabbay fight Labor’s future on Twitter

Avigdor Liberman (L) Avi Gabbay (R).
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) and Zionist Union and Labor leader Avi Gabbay sparred Tuesday night on Twitter about the Labor Party’s woes.
Liberman mocked Labor, which has endured the departure of former MK and new Jewish Agency head Isaac Herzog, MK Zoheir Bahloul announcing his intention to resign on live TV, and the pressure on MK Eitan Broshi to quit over alleged sexual harassment and assault.
“I am familiar with regions in Syria that people are fleeing less than the Labor Party,” Liberman tweeted. “What is happening over there in the Israeli Left?”
Gabbay responded by making fun of Liberman’s past investigations, in which he was cleared after witnesses happened to disappear.
“Perhaps, but let’s agree that Igor the driver and the rest of the witnesses ran away from Israel quicker,” Gabbay tweeted back.
Herzog’s resignation from the Knesset on Sunday took effect Tuesday, when he was replaced by the next name on the Zionist Union list, former Kadima MK Robert Tiviaev.
Before the resignation took effect, Herzog received his final security briefing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is required to update the leader of the opposition. Because Herzog was briefed, Netanyahu will not be required to provide a briefing to incoming opposition leader Tzipi Livni for another month.
Herzog made a point of spending the day between when his resignation from the Knesset took effect Tuesday and when he starts working at the Jewish Agency Wednesday touring Gaza Strip periphery communities and projects there supported by the Jewish Agency.
Broshi continued to maintain his innocence Tuesday amid allegations that he fondled a woman in an elevator 15 years ago, and calls for him to resign.
A demonstration demanding his resignation will be held outside his office in Tel Aviv Wednesday.