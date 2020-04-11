The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Likud, Blue and White pressuring each other ahead of Monday deadline

Gantz submits request for two week extension to his mandate to form gov't

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 11, 2020 22:08
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus (photo credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
(photo credit: KOBY GIDEON/GPO)
With the coalition negotiations still stalled, senior Likud ministers have began ramping up the pressure on President Reuven Rivlin not to extend Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s mandate beyond his Monday night deadline.
At the same time, Gantz announced that he has already requested the extension from Rivlin, telling the president that the sides were close to an agreement but needed extra time to secure it.
Negotiations between Blue and White and Likud have stumbled however over conflicts regarding control of the judiciary committee and the selection of judges, as well as a timeline of the annexation of West Bank settlements.
Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last met on Monday, although they spoke by phone on Wednesday afternoon after the latter called the Blue and White leader.
On Saturday night, Netanyahu issued a statement to the press calling on Gantz to meet with him that evening at the prime minister’s residence “out of a good will and a sense of national responsibility for establishing a unity government as soon as possible.”
Blue and White responded with a tetchy message, saying it would continue with efforts to build a national unity emergency government to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, “protect the rule of law and prevent fourth elections,” saying it would do so “through formal channels and not through the media.”
In his letter to Rivlin, Gantz wrote that that the political and health crises had led him to take decisions which had cost him personally and politically in order to establish a unity government.
“We have held intensive contacts to establish a government. Practically speaking I think we are close to signing an agreement, and this requires an additional period to reach a final deal,” he said.
Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz however issued a statement to the press addressing Rivlin directly calling on him to give Netanyahu the opportunity to form a government if Gantz has not succeeded by Monday night at midnight.
Katz said the country was in need of a stable government due to the coronavirus epidemic, and said that Netanyahu had the best chance of obtaining one.
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz made similar comments, saying that since Gantz and Netanyahu had already agreed that Netanyahu would go first in a rotation agreement there was no point delaying the handing of the mandate to Netanyahu.
Although Gantz requested an extension from Rivlin, it is far from clear what he will decide.
The president has three options: he may grant the extension, decide to hand it straight to Netanyahu, or even skip Netanyahu and pass the mandate direct to the Knesset which would dramatically shorten the time frame before fourth elections become legally mandated.
One potential weapon remaining in Gantz’s arsenal is that of the legislation submitted before the Yesh Atid - Blue and White - Telem split which would prohibit an MK under indictment from serving as prime minister, and from anyone serving more than two terms as prime minister.
This legislation could theoretically still be passed on Monday in the Knesset but would cause a massive political storm and could expedite fourth elections amidst the coronavirus epidemic.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A disconnected leadership - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Trump aims to prevent Chinese companies from building 5G network in U.S.
US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, August 20, 2018
4 Lockdown lifted as Israel's corona count hits 10,995
Residents stand on their balcony as they watch Israeli soldiers performing for them in a bid to assist civilians observing government stay-at-home orders to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tel Aviv, Israel April 7, 2020.
5 American Jews: Are you white?
American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora?
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by