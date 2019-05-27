MK Zohar files Knesset dispersal bill, 'Liberman commits political suicide'

MK Miki Zohar.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Likud MK and Chairman of the Knesset House Committee Miki Zohar presented on Monday his Knesset dispersal bill, which would go through the first round of voting later on Monday.
The plan is for the Knesset to cast its final vote on the bill on Wednesday, the last day for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to present to President Reuven Rivlin his coalition, which has not yet been officially agreed upon with any party.
"In three months, it is possible that [MK Avigdor] Liberman will no longer be just a bad politician, he will be written down in the history books. He is now endangering the right-wing government. He is literally committing political suicide," Zohar attacked Yisrael Beytenu's leader.
Zohar also tweeted on Monday directly at Liberman, saying: "We urge you to recover your senses quickly and end this saga. Your voters will not forgive you."
