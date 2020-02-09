The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Miki Zohar to 'Post': Netanyahu mulling inviting Gantz to debate

Despite his reputation for bringing American-style politics to Israel, Netanyahu has refrained from holding formal debates against political opponents since 1996.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 9, 2020 18:53
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at the Knesset, February 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at the Knesset, February 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering challenging Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to a televised debate, Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.
Zohar spoke emotionally in the closed-door portion of Sunday's Likud faction meeting about the need for Netanyahu to debate Gantz, as a game changer ahead of the March 2 election. 
"It is absolutely right for the prime minister to debate Gantz," Zohar said after the meeting. "I know he hasn't wanted to debate in the past, but he is the underdog now. A debate would show the voters his verbal advantage and superior knowledge. He will beat him easily."
Netanyahu debated then-prime minister Shimon Peres ahead of the 1996 election and Yitzhak Mordechai, who was one of his challengers in the 1999 election. But despite his reputation for bringing American-style politics to Israel, Netanyahu has refrained from holding formal debates against political opponents since then.
Gantz declared ahead of the April election that he was willing to hold “any debate” with Netanyahu “at any place.” Netanyahu responded then that the only debate that would happen would be in court, because he intended to sue Blue and White’s leaders.
“They accused me of betrayal,” he said. “They enter politics and hit a low immediately. I will sue all of them.”
At Sunday's faction meeting, Netanyahu tried to persuade right-wing Likud MKs about the merits of US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" Middle East peace plan.
Netanyahu said the three most important events in the history of Israel were its founding in 1948, the Six Day War in 1967, and Trump revealing his plan two weeks ago. He credited himself with changing public opinion about Judea and Samaria in the US.
"Under [former US president] Barack Obama it was 'not one brick,' and under Trump, it is 'not one [Palestinian] refugee,' he said, comparing his least and most favorite American presidents.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Stain on IAF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Why doesn’t Israel have a 911 system? By ELI BEER
Nimrod Goren Gas forum a diplomatic opportunity for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by