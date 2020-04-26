The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Miri Regev expected to nominate Yoram Halevi as police commissioner

Other police officials have dismissed the expected appointments, stressing that "it's too early to speculate on the matter."

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV  
APRIL 26, 2020 06:44
Miri Regev, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Miri Regev, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Following reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will appoint Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev to replace Gilad Erdan as public security minister, rumors have begun to circulate regarding the position of police commissioner.
According to senior police officials, Regev will try to reappoint retired nominee Yoram Halevi as a replacement for incumbent commissioner Motti Cohen.
"As soon as Regev is appointed to the post, Cohen's story will be finished," the sources told Maariv.
"Either way, for the next six months, Regav will not be allowed to make any appointments at all, and later she will try to re-raise Halevi's name and perhaps other names."
According to several sources, if Regev fears that Halevi's appointment will not be approved, she plans to appoint him as director-general of the Public Security Ministry, taking the place of Moshe "Chico" Edri.
Other police officials have dismissed the expected appointments, stressing that "it's too early to speculate on the matter."
Regev did not respond to comment.


