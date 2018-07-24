Netanyahu endorses Elkin in Jerusalem race

Zeev Elkin 311.
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze'ev Elkin's candidacy for mayor received a boost Tuesday, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed him.
Netanyahu initially refused to endorse Elkin, which made him reconsider whether to run for mayor. Elkin had said that he needed funding from Likud to run.
Elkin decided to run anway and went as far as to run under the banner of current Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat's Jerusalem Will Succeed party in order to receive funding.
But Netanyahu changed his mind and decided to support Elkin's candidacy.
"As a Knesset member, a minister and especially as Jerusalem Affairs Minister, Elkin has taken plenty of action to help our capital," Netanyahu said. "He has proven that the city is close to his heart and precious to him. I wish him the best of luck."
A source close to Netanyahu said "he had been undecided for a while and was never against it."
Last week, the head of the Union of Local Authorities, Modiin Mayor Haim Bibas, canceled an election in the Jerusalem branch of Likud for the party's candidate for mayor after the branch refused to support Elkin.
Deputy mayor Moshe Lion is also a member of Likud.
The other candidates in the race are MK Rachel Azaria (Kulanu), former deputy mayor Ofer Berkovich, haredi city councilman Chaim Epstein and former city lawyers Yossi Havilio and Avi Salman.