The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu has Trump’s slogans but not his immunity - analysis

What truly matters for Netanyahu is not what he does that is similar to Trump but what the US president has that he lacks.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 30, 2019 21:49
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
The Likud activists who attended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nearly hour-long address at Tel Aviv’s Dan Panorama Hotel on Monday night could have closed their eyes and imagined that they were at a rally of US President Donald Trump in America.
They heard an impassioned attack on the media, the legal establishment and his political opponents. They received posters to hold up bearing Trump’s slogans translated into Hebrew, with the same colors and background.
Netanyahu even put a group of young supporters in back of him to nod and applaud as he spoke, instead of the Likud’s candidates, just like at rallies of Trump.
But what truly matters for Netanyahu is not what he does that is similar to Trump but what Trump has that Netanyahu does not: Immunity from prosecution.
The US Justice Department’s official policy for decades has been that a sitting US president cannot be indicted. This was the policy when US presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were facing impeachment.
A US president not only cannot be prosecuted and convicted, he is “constitutionally immune” from even facing the indictments that Netanyahu already received. 
So in his speech to the Likud activists, Netanyahu pleaded for the immunity that Trump has. He praised immunity as a ”foundation stone of democracy.”
He saved that controversial line for 50 minutes into the speech, long after boilerplate explanations about how he saved the Israeli economy that he had delivered countless times before. 
But Netanyahu could not hide his request for immunity from prosecution. No window-dressing could change the fact that he himself emphatically ruled out seeking immunity in the highest profile interview he has granted in years.
The question is whether the immunity request will be forgotten by the time Israelis go to the polls on March 2. Blue and White will be determined to ensure the issue will be on voters’ minds when they cast their ballots.
Netanyahu could have decided not to seek the immunity that there is no majority for in the current Knesset and almost certainly will not be possible in the next one either. All he is really doing by seeking immunity from a Knesset that has no committee authorized to grant it is kicking the can down the road and postponing the start of his trial.
Even if Netanyahu somehow got a majority for immunity after the election, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and the Supreme Court could still intervene to prevent him from avoiding prosecution.
That is a scenario that Netanyahu may have to endure, but Trump, who has plenty of his own problems, does not need to worry about.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu indictment Donald Trump impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian Authority vs Hamas: What is the difference? - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Who is Kataib Hezbollah, the group the US attacked in Iraq and Syria? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by