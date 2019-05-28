Israeli officials are trying to get Trump to pressure Liberman - report

Jared Kushner (L) and Jason Greenblatt (R).
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS & REUTERS)
Officials in the Israeli political system, who are trying to bridge the gap between MK Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, acted on Monday so that US President Donald Trump's officials intervene in the coalition negotiations and try to pressure Liberman.
The same Israeli officials claimed that they heard Netanyahu's statement that he "used Trump" as a reason for the establishment of the government, and decided that this could be the way to exert pressure on Liberman to enter the government out of "national responsibility."
The intention is for one of Trump's closest associates to call Liberman and explain the importance that the United States sees in establishing a government.
Trump also tweeted on Monday that he is "Hoping things will work out with Israel's coalition formation and Bibi and I can continue to make the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever. A lot more to do!"
It is believed that the Americans have an interest in establishing a government in Israel so that President Trump's "Deal of the Century" will not go in vain.
A month from now, an economic workshop will be held in Bahrain, in which the US administration will unveil the first part of the peace plan. The non-establishment of a government in Israel may delay the implementation of the plan and may even lead to its cancellation.
The plan is to harness one of Trump's emissaries to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt
or his close adviser, Jared Kushner to pressure Liberman.
