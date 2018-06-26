Prince William at Yad Vashem: We must not forget

Britain's Prince William lays a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem.
(photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara greeted Prince William at their residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday, after the Duke of Cambridge began his first full day in Israel with a visit to Yad Vashem.
Following his trip to Yad Vashem, where he toured the museum, laid a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance, and met two survivors from the Kindertransport, William wrote in the guest book that his visit was “profoundly moving.”
“It is almost impossible to comprehend this appalling event in history. Every name, photograph and memory recorded her is a tragic reminder of the unimaginable human cost of the Holocaust and the immense loss suffered by the Jewish people,” he wrote.
“The story of the Holocaust is one of darkness and despair, questioning humanity itself. But the actions of those few who took great risks to help others are a reminder of the human capacity for love and hope. I am honored that my own great grandmother is one of these Righteous Among the Nations.”
William’s great-grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, saved Jews in Greece during the Holocaust. She is buried in Jerusalem, and William will visit her grave on Thursday.
“We must not forget the Holocaust – the murder of 6 million men, women and children, simply because they were Jewish,” William wrote. “We all have a responsibility to remember and teach future generations about the horror of the past so that they can never reoccur. May the millions of Jewish people remembered by Yad Vashem never be forgotten.”
William toured the Yad Vashem Museum accompanied by Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev, and Britain's Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.
Neither William nor Netanyahu made any comments before their meeting. The two are expected to speak this evening at a reception for the price at the British ambassador's residence in Ramat Gan.