Rivlin: Don't make Knesset hostage to coalition talks

President Reuven Rivlin spoke to the heads of Blue and White and Likud negotiating team head Yariv Levin on Thursday and received an update on the progress of coalition talks between the two parties.Rivlin heard about the challenges facing the talks. He urged both sides to continue negotiating and to reach an agreement as soon as possible. He volunteered his services as a mediator.Rivlin warned both parties not to make the Knesset "a hostage" to the ongoing talks. "Continue the discourse between you while ensuring that the Knesset can function properly," Rivlin said. "It is important to the citizens of Israel for the Knesset to be open, especially in a time of crisis."