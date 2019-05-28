Rivlin inundated with requests to prevent another election

President Reuven Rivlin speaking at the Western Wall on Israel's 2019 Memorial Day .
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
President Reuven Rivlin has been inundated with requests that he do his utmost to prevent another election. Whether he needs to do this or not will become evident on Wednesday night when the mandate Rivlin gave to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government expires.
Rivlin has decided to give Netanyahu the time he needs within the limits the law without interfering, though he has made it clear on more than one occasion that he would very much prefer not to witness another election this year.
He has also pointed out that the law gives the Knesset the onus of determining whether or not to disperse and call for new elections . It is therefore up to the elected representatives of the public to decide on the path they wish to take.
