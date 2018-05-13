May 13 2018
Watch: White House officials arrive for embassy opening ceremony

The US Presidential Delegation arrived in Israel on Sunday afternoon ahead of the embassy opening.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 13, 2018 18:22
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump are greeted in Jerusalem ahead of the new US embassy's opening, May 13, 2018. (photo credit: HILLEL MEIR/TPS)




In an event marking the beginning of the ceremonial opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, foreign dignitaries and Israeli leaders gathered in Jerusalem Sunday evening.

Ambassador David Friedman, along with two embassy workers, greeted the delegation, which consisted of President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

Several other American politicians will be attending the ceremony, but are arriving separately. Senators Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Don Heller and Mike Lee are expected to attend. Former senator Joe Lieberman is in Israel as well for the event.


