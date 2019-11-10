What will Naftali Bennett do as Defense Minister? - analysis

Less than two weeks before Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s mandate to try to form a government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Naftali Bennett would be Israel’s next defense minister.



While Bennett may not have much time in his seat as Defense Minister on the 14th floor of the IDF Military Headquarters-he’s agreed that the role of defense minister will be filled by someone else in the next government- he will likely be a challenge for the military’s top brass.

Even if he’s just temporarily filling the role, there hasn’t been a full-time defense minister since Yisrael Beitenu chairman Avigdor Liberman quit in November 2018.Since IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi began his role in January of last year, he’s never had to deal with someone sitting across the hall from him, having to work closely with him on a day-to-day basis.And that’s not a small thing.For almost a year when Kochavi needed or wanted something he had the Prime Minister. He didn’t have someone walking across that short hallway and knocking on his door whenever he needs or wants something.Kochavi will now have to sweat a bit in order to get things approved. Bennett is not the type of minister to rubber stamp every paper that comes across his desk.Bennett goes against groupthink, and he’s going to question and demand thorough answers for every request made by the military which is currently unable to solve a critical problem with its new multi-year plan: it’s delayed defense budget.In 2014 when the IAF was purchasing the F-35 stealth aircraft, it was Bennett as Economy Minister along with Energy Minister Yuval Steinetz and few others who opposed what the air force wanted. Instead of purchasing a total of 31 jets in one batch, Israel staggered the purchase by buying 14 in 2014 and another 17 in 2017.It was the first time in years that a defense purchase request wasn’t automatically approved.While Bennett will not be able to solve the defense budget in the short amount of time he has, he will want to exert as much influence as he can in the role he’s been wanting to have for years.Not only will the military will need him in the coming weeks to approve a list of senior appointments, he is stepping into the role at a time where Netanyahu and the defense establishment is screaming from high and at every chance it can about the threat posed by Iran.Iran, Iran, Iran.And if we are really facing an increased threat by the Islamic Republic what will Bennett do? Will he follow the group or will he stand his own ground and defy the establishment? Will he think outside the box like he did in 2014 where he pushed for a military operation against Hamas tunnels when everyone else was against it?But with limited time as Israel’s defense minister, what can he really do?

