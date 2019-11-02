Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Poll: 79% of Israelis think leaders have not done enough to stop next war

The telephone survey was carried out by the Midgam Research Institute and Tel Aviv University’s Program in Conflict Management and Mediation on October 27-28.

By
November 2, 2019 21:29
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Meir Shamgar’s funeral on October 22

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Meir Shamgar’s funeral on October 22. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Some 79% of Israelis believe that their leaders have not done enough to stop the next round of fighting, according to a new poll commissioned by the NGO Women Wage Peace.

Some 52% gave the leaders credit for trying, but said they needed to have done more than they did and another 27% said they had not done anything at all. Only some 21% felt that the leaders had done everything they could.

Six-hundred people were interviewed, out of which 500 were Jewish-Israelis and 100 were Arab-Israelis. It has a margin of error of 4.1%.

The full survey will be released this coming Thursday at a Women Wage Peace conference that will be held in conjunction with Tel Aviv University, entitled, From Operation Protective Edge to Diplomatic Alternatives.

Women Wage Peace provided The Jerusalem Post with two data points from the survey. The second data point explored support for legislation Women Wage Peace wants to promote in the next Knesset. It would require decision makers to explore diplomatic alternatives to the conflict with the Palestinians, both during routine and emergency times.

Some 75% of those surveyed said they would support such a law, and 25% said they would oppose it.

Women Wage Peace was created in the aftermath of the 2014 Gaza war to promote a strategic resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The movement, which claims to have 43,000 members draws on women from the Israeli Left and Right. It does not promote any single solution and has not affiliated itself with any political. It has urged all parties to take the issue of peace more seriously and find a creative solution that would end the violence.


