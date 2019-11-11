Poll: Blue and White biggest party, Netanyahu wins in direct election

According to a Channel 13 poll published Sunday, if elections were held today, Blue and White would receive 35 seats compared to 34 for the Likud.



The poll indicates that most people would blame PM for third election, in which most of the respondents to the poll, about 41%, will consider the prime minister responsible if there is a third round of elections. Some 31% will blame Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

Only 7% of respondents believe that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz is to blame for the current impasse; 15% indicated that they do not know who is to blame, and 6% said none of them are to blame.As far as other parties: The joint list would receive 13 seats, Yisrael Beiteinu nine, Shas and United Torah Judaism six each, Labor-Gesher would receive five seats, New Right four, Union of Right Wing Parties four, and the Democratic Union four.There would be little movement in the blocs, with the Center-Left-Arab Bloc getting 57 mandates, and the Right-Religious Bloc receiving 54 mandates. The balance of power still remains in the hands of Yisrael Beytenu.The poll also shows that if direct elections are held for prime minister, incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would win with about 40% of the vote, while Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz would receive about 37% of the vote.

