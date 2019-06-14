Poll: With Ashkenazi as top Blue and White would beat Likud

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Is another merge in the right-wing camp on the way? The new round of 2019 elections will take place in just over three months and the religious Zionist forces are trying to prevent votes being wasted in parties that will not exceed the threshold. After the highly publicized quarrel between Naftali Bennett and Moti Yogev, and with the question of where Ayelet Shaked will eventually go in the background, one of the leading religious Zionists, MK Bezalel Smotrich, announced yesterday that he is willing to give up a spot and a role in order for the merge to come to fruition.



In the meantime, a poll carried out by Maagar Mochot for Nissim Mishal's program on Radio 103FM, reveals that if the elections were held today, the right-wing/ultra-Orthodox bloc would win only 60 Knesset seats without Avigdor Liberman's party. According to the poll, Likud is the largest party with 35 seats, followed by Blue and White with 33, Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism with 8 seats each, Shas with 7, Ta'al-Hadash with 6, the New Right and Meretz with 5 seats each, Labor and Balad on the verge of the electoral threshold with 4 seats each. The right bloc (without Yisrael Beytenu) would therefore win 60 seats while the center-left 52 seats.

The survey showed that if Gabi Ashkenazi were to head Blue and White, it would be the largest party with 35 seats (compared to the 33 of Likud), and the right-wing – ultra-Orthodox bloc (still without Liberman) would receive only 54 seats, while the center-left bloc would obtain 57 seats and Yisrael Beytenu 8 seats.Moreover, 34% of the right-wing-religious public and 39% of the general public said that the head of the religious-Zionist camp in the upcoming elections should be former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, 19% and 11% respectively indicated Naftali Bennett as the best leader, 16% and 8% Rabbi Rafi Peretz and 14% and 7% Smotrich. Finally, 17% of the right-religious public and 35% of the general public replied that they did not know or gave different answers. "We have a glorious goal in common - preserving the right-wing government and the Jewish identity of the State of Israel," Smotrich said at a youth conference held by the Sovereignty Movement at the Bar Ilan University. "We are an ideological public, and among ideological people there are disputes but they can and must be managed with dignity and with the assumption that all the parties' positions are living words of God.""I now announce that I am the first to give up a spot or a position so that this common journey will succeed. I did it when, already in our first meeting, I gave up the first spot in the list to my friend and partner Rabbi Rafi Peretz in the last elections, after he was elected as the head of the Bayt Yehudi. I did it again in the past few days when I gave up the education portfolio to preserve our unity, despite its importance and even though according to our agreement, I could choose it after Netanyahu gave the Justice portfolio to someone else. I will do it again and again with great joy so that religious Zionism and everyone to the right of the Likud will go together, in one ticket".Sources within the Bayt Yehudi said last night: "The first step towards unity passes through internal unity. Therefore the first step is to approve our party's list. Immediately after we will enter into rapid negotiations with the National Union based on the existing agreement and with the other entities in religious Zionism to win as many votes as possible."

