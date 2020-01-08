Politicians ignored or were combative to the International Criminal Court while legal experts were concerned at the Kohelet conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday, as if living in parallel worlds.On December 20, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced she was moving forward toward a full investigation of alleged war crimes against Israelis relating to the settlement enterprise and potentially also for IDF conduct.Defense Minister Naftali Bennett did not even mention the ICC, but he announced, “I declare officially that the ‘C territory’ [of the West Bank] belongs to Israel” and that he was directing a team of IDF officials to work on blocking any Palestinian building in Area C. Area C of the West Bank, so-called by the Oslo Accords, is the largest unsettled part of the disputed area.This announcement is likely to bring even heavier scrutiny from the ICC and could even serve as the basis of new war crimes allegations.Both Bennett and top Likud MK Nir Barkat competed with each other giving estimates of increasing the number of Jewish settlers living in the West Bank up to 1 million or 2 million. Not including east Jerusalem, around as 400,000 Jewish settlers currently live in the West Bank.Tossing out these numbers will also build the ICC Prosecutor’s case that it need not hold off prosecuting war crimes to wait for peace negotiations to conclude where the ICC will claim that the Israeli side is dramatically shifting the playing field.In contrast, many lawyers expressed high concern about the ICC probe.Former Canadian diplomat and lawyer Vivian Berkowitz said that the ICC probe was “uncharted territory” and that if the ICC Pretrial Chamber endorses the probe in March, as expected, Israel will be entering “very very delicate territory.”Ex-IDF International Law Division Director Col. (res.) Pnina Sharvit-Baruch was even more explicit saying that what made the threat from the ICC so different from prior condemnations from UN bodies was that it came with “teeth” – or enforcement capabilities.Sharvit-Baruch said that once a criminal investigation is opened that Israeli officials can be arrested and that “there is no immunity even for a head of state.”Approximately 125 countries are members of the ICC and obligated to comply with its arrest orders, including most European countries.Former foreign ministry legal adviser Robbie Sabel was also concerned by the latest ICC developments, commenting that Israel will have a hard time convincing the world of its legal justifications for the settlements. He said that even if it was wrong for the ICC to be treating settlements as a war crime, along the same lines as genocide, that Israel’s best practical defense was to change the playing field with a new diplomatic initiative focused on improving the situation on the ground.Besides the practical issue of the ICC, multiple lawyers and officials stressed the importance of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement that the settlements are not inherently illegal.George Mason University and Kohelet legal director Eugene Kontorovich said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had killed a 1978 US legal memorandum declaring the settlements illegal so completely that it was like driving a stake through the heart of a vampire and burying it deep in the ground.Kontorovich reviewed arguments which try to frame the settlements as illegal, saying they were exposed as political by the bizarre “scope of illegality” that they try to use as a tool against Israel.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threw down the gauntlet before the ICC on Wednesday saying that its investigation would “not deter us from building in the settlements.”Netanyahu’s recent speeches have also included many references to a desire to move forward with annexing or applying Israeli law to parts of the West Bank.