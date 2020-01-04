US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone on Saturday, following the recent developments in the Middle East at the aftermath of Qasem Soleimani's death."Netanyahu and I just spoke and underscored the importance of countering Iran’s malign influence and threats to the region," Pompeo tweeted. "I am always grateful for Israel’s steadfast support in defeating terrorism. The bond between Israel and the United States is unbreakable." It is the third conversation between the two in the past week.