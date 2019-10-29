Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Porsche invests in Israeli auto tech firm Tactile Mobility

The company is collaborating with several manufacturers including Ford and Porsche as well as with municipalities and road authorities in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

By REUTERS
October 29, 2019 17:46
Porsche invests in Israeli auto tech firm Tactile Mobility

TRIEYE’S SHORT-WAVE infrared (SWIR) camera technology improves the ability of vehicles fitted with assistance systems or autonomous driving functions to see in poor weather. Seen here: Porsche Panamera 4S (Porsche AG). INSET: TriEye founders (L-R) Uriel Levy, Avi Bakal, and Omer Kapach. (photo credit: PORSCHE AG)

Israeli automotive technology startup Tactile Mobility said on Tuesday it secured $9 million in funding from Porsche, Union Tech Ventures and previous investors.

Tactile Mobility said it plans to use the funds, which could grow to $14 million, to further develop its technology and data offerings and expand marketing operations.

Tactile Mobility develops software that uses a vehicle’s non-visual sensors, including wheel speed, wheel angle, RPM and gear position to help smart and autonomous vehicles “feel” vehicle-road dynamics and road conditions below their tires.

In addition, the company said it crowdsources data regarding vehicle-road dynamics from vehicles equipped with its software to create a representation of each vehicle’s characteristics that can help maximize vehicle longevity, and a road conditions and hazards map layer.

The company is collaborating with several manufacturers including Ford and Porsche as well as with municipalities and road authorities in the United States, Europe, and Asia.


Related Content

October 29, 2019
DC Comics and Italian SBE to publish unprecedented crossover

By AARON REICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings