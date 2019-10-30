Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pre-army academy director and guide charged with negligent homicide

Bnei Zion’s former director Yuval Kahan and former counselor Aviv Bardichev were charged in Beersheba District Court on Monday with 10 counts each of negligent homicide.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 30, 2019 04:01
Dozens of teenagers gathering in memory of those killed in Tzafit canyon flood disaster

Dozens of teenagers gathering in circles Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, in memory of those killed in the Tzafit canyon flood disaster.. (photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)

 JERUSALEM — The former director of a pre-army academy in Tel Aviv and one of its guides were charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of 10 teenagers in a flash flood in the Negev Desert.


Nine girls and one boy were killed at Nahal Tsafit, south of the Dead Sea, when a flash flood rushed through the riverbed following unusually heavy rainfall on April 26, 2018. Fifteen other hikers were rescued. The hikers were 17- and 18-year-olds on a bonding trip ahead of entering the Bnei Zion pre-military academy in September 2018.

Bnei Zion’s former director Yuval Kahan and former counselor Aviv Bardichev were charged in Beersheba District Court on Monday with 10 counts each of negligent homicide. They could face up to 12 years per count in prison, The Times of Israel reported.

The two received warnings about the risk of flash floods before and during the trip. Bardichev changed the route after the hike when a different streambed was closed over flooding.


Related Content

DISABLED CYCLISTS take part in the Beit Halochem Canada, Aid to Disabled Veterans of Israel race thi
October 30, 2019
Cycling for veterans

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings