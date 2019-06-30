'Prepare yourself for the grave,' man arrested for threatening Miri Regev

Culture Minister Miri Regev cabinet meeting March 11, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A 54 years old Israeli citizen from Dimona was arrested for making death threats to Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev on social media.
As part of the threats, the man told Regev to "prepare for the grave," as well as tell her she will be "the next political murder," he wished "God will put cancer in your head," and told its her time to step down "because you will be murdered soon."
The threats made were a response to Regev's comments on Yaron London's sexual harassment ordeal,
when she called on him to resign from his position as broadcaster for Kan."The Israel Police views with great severity any threat against a public servant with the intention of dissuading him from carrying out his public mission and damaging the values of democracy. The police will act against them in order to locate them and remove them from the public sphere," The Israel Police released a statement.
