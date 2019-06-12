‘Prepared food affair’: Sara Netanyahu signs plea deal

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of the Prime Minister, signed a plea agreement for the so-called "Prepared Food Affair" today (Wednesday) at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court. The amended indictment will probably be filed tomorrow morning. It was also stated that the agreement was reached at the request of Sara Netanyahu's lawyers and with the consent of the court. According to the arrangement, Netanyahu will pay NIS 55,000 and will be convicted of intentionally exploiting another person's error, which is not a fraudulent crime.





As part of the mediation process, it was agreed that the original indictment for the wife of the Prime Minister would be fraud and breach of trust. It was also settled that the amount of the meals that Netanyahu had received for the residence would be reduced by 50% to NIS 175,000.

In the framework of the arrangement, she will pay NIS 45,000 to cover her share of the meals and another NIS 10,000 in fines for her conviction. Netanyahu was supposed to sign the plea bargain last night but the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court accepted her attorney's request to postpone the date of the signing.

The State Prosecutor's Office refused to comment on the matter: "We will provide an update once the settlement is submitted to the court."

Mani Naftali, the residence's steward who exposed the affair, said he was not satisfied with the plea bargain signed this morning by Sara Netanyahu. "She got off the hook cheaply," he told the passersby angrily, "and it was not done in good faith." Naftali, who is currently facing libel suits against people in Netanyahu's circle, claimed that "the State Prosecutor's Office acted solely to calm the public, and the bottom line was that a regular citizen would not have received this deal."

Naftali, who received the status of state witness in the case, added: "I would have been satisfied only if she had returned a lot more money to the State. She knew it was forbidden. I told her it was forbidden. Seidoff [former Prime Minister's Office deputy director-general Ezra Seidoff, who also signed a plea bargain] told her that it was forbidden. The conclusion is that in our country it is worthwhile to be a thief and a criminal – and these are the names that her lawyer, Yossi Cohen, called me."

According to Naftali, signing the plea bargain today is not the end of the road in terms of this long-standing case. "It is likely that petitions against this arrangement will be filed with the High Court of Justice," he said.

At the end of the month, Netanyahu signed a plea bargain with the State Prosecutor's Office in the "prepared food case," in which she was charged with four different counts. Former Prime Minister's Office deputy director-general Ezra Seidoff also reached a plea bargain that would include a suspended sentence and a fine of NIS 10,000.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit decided last year that the wife of the prime minister would stand trial for the case for four different offenses. The offenses were the employment of a private electrician in the Prime Minister's Residence with the State covering the bill, the use of the Prime Minister's Office for the care of her sick father and the purchase of garden furniture for the Prime Minister's Residence. The total cost amounted to hundreds of thousands of shekels that left the state coffers.

According to the allegations, from the beginning of September 2010 at the latest, until March 2013, Netanyahu, together with Ezra Seidoff, who served as the head of a senior department at the Prime Minister's Office and later as deputy director of operations and assets in the Prime Minister's Office, made misrepresentations according to which the prime minister's official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem did not employ a cook, although in practice chefs were employed.

The goal, according to the allegations, was to circumvent the regulation that among other stated: "In a case where a cook is not employed in the [prime minister's] official residence, it is permitted to order prepared food as needed."

As a result, the Ministry's funding was used both for the employment of chefs that cooked meals at the residence and to order ready meals. Therefore hundreds of meals from restaurants and chefs fraudulently cost the State NIS 359,000

