Preschool teacher suspected of smothering baby to death with a blanket

Police suspect that an assistant at a preschool in Petah Tikva caused the death of a one-year-old baby by smothering her with a blanket.



The baby, Yasmin Vinta, died at the Masha Vehadov preschool three weeks ago. Medical authorities initially did not suspect any offense because there were no signs of violence on the baby’s body. According to initial local reports, staff said they had tried to wake the baby from her afternoon nap and when she didn’t wake up, they called rescue services who rushed to the scene and tried to resuscitate her. The baby was evacuated to Schneider Children’s Medical Center where doctors pronounced her dead.





However, a police investigation into the incident has revealed shocking details of what happened at the preschool the day of the baby’s death, according to a statement released by the Israel Police on Wednesday.The suspect, a 23-year-old temporary resident from Ukraine, allegedly caused the baby's death while putting her and another baby to sleep.As part of their investigation, police collected testimonies from the preschool staff, medical professionals and the baby's parents, who are citizens of Moldova.During a search of the preschool the police found a video from a security camera, which the preschool staff had said was not working.In watching the video, investigators saw the suspect dragging the baby with one hand as the infant hung in the air, before throwing her hard onto the floor, with her face hitting a mat . The suspect then dragged another baby and lay him next to Vinta and then threw a blanket over both of them. The suspect was then seen in the video lying on top of them, using their bodies as a cushion for her upper body while watching something on her phone. When Vinta began moving, the suspect turned her over, covered her again with the blanket and lay on top of her again until she stopped moving.Police suspect that in this way the preschool assistant smothered the baby and caused her death.From watching security videos, investigators discovered more than ten incidents in which that suspect in addition to another preschool assistant used force against babies under their care. The other assistant and the manager of the preschool were also arrested but were released under restrictive conditions. The reamd of the main suspect has been extended.The prosecutor intends to file an indictment against her and has requested that she remain in custody until the end of the proceedings.