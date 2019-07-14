President Reuven Rivlin arrives in South Korea

Reuven Rivlin visits South Korea.
President Rivlin arrived in South Korea today to meet with the Republic of Korea’s president and to participate in multiple events to deepen the ties between the countries.
Rivlin will be in South Korea from July 14 through 18 at the invitation of South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Upon landing he was welcomed by Korean Minister Park Yoon-sun.
“I am grateful to President Moon for his invitation to strengthen our wide-ranging cooperation, and I hope that we will expand it with the assistance of the special delegations who are accompanying this important visit and which include senior members from the world of economics, business, innovation, academia and science,” said Rivlin.
Rivlin will hold a "joint work meeting" with President Moon, before being an guest of honor at a lunch hosted by Moon at his official residence.
There will be a Israeli delegation of business men and women, representatives from the hi-tech world and the academic world accompany the president - before the delegation meets Rivlin will be touring the Hyundai Motor Company. The delegations will also be signing agreements to extend new cooperation between the two countries.
This is the second official visit by an Israeli president since the opening of the Israeli Embassy 27 years ago in 1992.
