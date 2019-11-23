President Reuven Rivlin is heading to London

President Reuven Rivlin leaves for a three-day working visit to London on Tuesday, but as far as is known, he will not be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson or with Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn, who are each heavily engaged in election campaigns.British citizens will go to the polls on December 12.Rivlin is traveling to London at the invitation of the Portland Trust, one of several philanthropic organizations that initiate and advance projects in Israel and elsewhere in the Middle East.He will participate in a conference of like-minded heads of philanthropic funds including Yad Hanadiv – the Rothschild Foundation. The conference will discuss a number of initiatives under consideration for the coming year, in the spirit of the ‘Four Tribes’ project initiated by Rivlin when he first came into office.The project aims to integrate all sectors of Israeli society into a cohesive labor force through joint initiatives.The project also calls for educational and cultural initiatives that will bring youth of different backgrounds together so that they will learn to understand and know the other, and thus grow up without racial or religious prejudices.On a broader scale, it relates to social dynamics not only in Israel but in the region as a whole.In the address that Rivlin will give the conference, he will focus on advancing shared existence, social diversity and confidence-building across the different sectors of society.Other speakers at the conference will include Lord Jacob Rothschild who chairs Yad HaNadiv, Sir Ronald Cohen, the chairman of the Portland Trust, Douglas Krikler, CEO of the Portland Trust, and Louise Jacobs, chair of UJIA.During his stay in London, Rivlin will also meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, and the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.Rivlin previously met with both religious leaders during their respective visits to Jerusalem.Prior to his return to Israel, Rivlin will speak at a UJIA leadership event.