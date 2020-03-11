President Reuven Rivlin receives official March 2 election results

LIVE NOW: President Rivlin receiving the official results of the elections to the 23rd Knesset: https://t.co/9bjYhyWWE4 March 11, 2020

President Reuven Rivlin is formally receiving the results of the March 2 election on Wednesday, when he hosts the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Judge Neal Hendel, at the President’s Residence"At this point in time, which has turned the last year into an exhausting year of elections, the Central Elections Committee has been an anchor of stability, the gate-keeper of Israel’s order and of the sensitive democratic mechanisms that are so precious," Rivlin tweeted."This is the place to remind party heads and elected officials that this house, and I personally, are at your disposal for any serious and genuine conversation you may wish to hold. Any agreement that produces a stable government that gains the trust of the people will be welcomed," Rivlin tweeted."Among other options, you have the outline I offered at the last elections. I am certainly aware of the criticism of the outline that I presented then and agree with much of it. But I did not believe there was another way and, even today, the situation has not changed a great deal," Rivlin tweeted.Hendel rejected a series of appeals from Likud asking him to postpone announcing the final results. The Likud wanted to question the results in many polling stations in an effort to change the final outcome, but Hendel decided that only three polling stations had serious enough problems.The deadline for him to appoint a Knesset member to form a government is next Tuesday, March 17.