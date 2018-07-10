President Rivlin: Nation-state bill 'liable to harm the Jewish people'

Reuven Rivlin.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
President Reuven Rivlin wrote a letter addressed to the Knesset and members of the law-making committee criticizing a section of the nation-state bill on Tuesday morning.
The Jewish nation-state bill is a draft Basic Law with constitutional heft that declares Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. It would anchor in law the state’s menorah emblem, Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, national holidays and the right of all Israeli residents to preserve their heritage without consideration of religion and nationality.
Future components of the bill, which are subject to omission and revision in future readings of the bill, include that Hebrew will be the official language of the state, with Arabic receiving a unique status.
The letter was sent to the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Knesset, the Chairman of the Committee and it's members.
In his letter, the president expressed concerns regarding section 7b of the law: "The State may allow the community, including members of one religion or of one nationality, to maintain separate communal settlement."
The president stated that this section may "harm the Jewish people, Jews throughout the world and the State of Israel."
Avi Gabay, the Chairman of the Zionist Union political party responded to Rivlin's letter on his official twitter account: "we shake hands with our President Reuven Rivlin. Our president is just, honest and does not forget the values on which the state was established."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the controversial Jewish nation-state bill the Likud’s top legislative goal before the Knesset disperses for its extended summer-holiday vacation next week. But he was having trouble passing it, due to UTJ’s opposition.Gill Hoffman contribute to this report.