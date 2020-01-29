Israeli President Reuven Rivlin is addressing the German parliament, known as the Bundestag, on Wednesday morning.
Speaking at a special session of the Bundestag in memory of the victims of Nazism, the president's speech will mark the culmination of a week of Holocaust remembrance services. Rivlin spoke at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, and addressed Holocaust survivors at a commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau on Monday. Rivlin also visited a Jewish school in Berlin on Tuesday alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. At the Moses Mendelssohn Jewish High School, Rivlin told the schoolchildren that building connections between different people from all over the world was the "most important thing" in order to build an inclusive society.
