President Rivlin celebrates 40th anniversary of Israel-Egypt peace treaty

It’s rare for a minister of an Israeli government to admit to flawed thinking, but that’s just what Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi did on Tuesday, at a reception hosted by President Reuven Rivlin to mark the 40th anniversary of the peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.





Hanegbi, who was one of the speakers at the event, said that he was 21 years old and had taken time out from his studies at the Hebrew University to spend a year in the United States.

He had no idea what was going on politically until he read about the agreement in a newspaper. Raised in a staunchly patriotic right-wing environment, his initial reaction was one of shock and disbelief. As he read that the agreement included Israel’s withdrawal from Sinai, he became heartbroken. For him, this was devastating news. He could not believe that the leader of the party for which he voted – the man who had been the commander of both of his parents in the underground resistance to the British, the man who was prime minister of Israel – could do such a thing.

The next day, Hanegbi was on a plane back to Israel. He spent the next four years protesting and demonstrating against the agreement, trying to get people to join him.

Now, with hindsight and a different mindset, he said: “Thank God no one listened to me.”

Referring to Israel’s Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, Hanegbi acknowledged that, “They saw what I was unable to see.”

Every speaker in one way or another referred to the courage and vision of these two men who worked together to change a destructive reality.

“Today, we still have strong leaders realizing the dream of ‘no more war, no more bloodshed,’” he said, alluding to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Together, Israel and Egypt are an example to the whole Middle East that reconciliation and sanity can always triumph over fanaticism, Hanegbi said.

THE EVENT, which was a joint endeavor of the President’s office, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry for Regional Cooperation and the Egyptian Embassy, attracted a full-force diplomatic audience, as well as some of the people who had been closely involved in the negotiations, such as former Supreme Court judges Aharon Barak and Elyakim Rubinstein and former minister Moshe Shahal.

Also present were former Israel ambassadors to Egypt and former MK Yael Dayan, whose father Moshe Dayan and uncle Ezer Weizman had been at Camp David during the negotiations between Begin and Sadat. She, along with everyone else present, saw them on a giant screen in a series of photographs with Sadat and Begin, as well as with Eliahu Ben Elyssar, who later became Israel’s first ambassador to Egypt.

Moderators at such events at the President’s Residence are usually well-known broadcasters. Aharon Barnea, who was the moderator on this occasion, was no exception. He is an internationally known veteran broadcaster. But the difference was that he wasn’t just reading a text. He had actually known Begin and Sadat personally and had met Sadat in Jerusalem, Beersheba, Haifa, El Arish, Cairo and elsewhere.

Sadat was never interested in small details, according to Barnea. “He always wanted to see the big picture. He was the biggest, most charismatic leader I ever met.”

Another reason that Barnea was selected to moderate the event is that he was the first Israeli press officer in Egypt, and he was later the spokesman for President Ezer Weizman. Moreover, he is completely fluent in Arabic and conducted proceedings trilingually: in English, Hebrew and Arabic.

Conspicuously absent was the only key player still living – former US president Jimmy Carter who, at age 94, might have found the journey too arduous to undertake.

Rivlin said that the peace agreement was an outstanding achievement in the face of regional instability and a great gift to both nations which have now known peace with each other for two generations.

He characterized the peace agreement as “a cornerstone for stability in the Middle East.”

The president gave credit to Sisi for his commitment to peace and stability, and recalled that in 1973, after a war with thousands of casualties, neither side could have imagined that they would make peace with each other six years later.

Rivlin noted that Israel and Egypt work closely together to counter terrorism.

“If we increase our cooperation, we can do much more good – not just for our own countries but for the whole region and the world,” he said.

THE SUPERBLY eloquent Khaled Azmi, who is Egypt’s seventh ambassador to Israel, said that the event had been organized more than two months earlier and, despite his bereavement at the death of his wife Nechama, Rivlin had refused to defer it and had insisted on hosting it on the agreed upon date.

The anniversary, said Azmi, is an opportunity to reflect on the past, to look at the present around us and to decide what we want for the future.

He paid tribute to all those, past and present, who contributed to promoting and attaining a peace agreement – and to those who have succeeded in maintaining it.

He also lauded a leadership that inspired hope to cross unchartered waters with the aim of inspiring peace, emphasizing that Egypt was a pioneer in initiating peace in the Middle East.

Peace can best be achieved, he said, by learning from the past and knowing how to negotiate peace in the Middle East.

Egypt is committed to consolidating the peace agreement, he declared.

Turning to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Azmi said that it was saddening that the status quo does not conform with the hopes and aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.

In order to progress from the present impasse, he suggested, there must be mutual willingness to coexist in peace and security. This would eliminate the excuse for extremists to legitimize their crimes, he noted, adding that the alternative to a two-state solution is open-ended turmoil for everyone.

The ambassador warned that under the current situation in the region, terrorism continues to be an existential threat to everyone, and no one is exempt.

Azmi said that Egypt supports all attempts to resolve regional crises, and that he wants to see a Middle East that does not have nuclear weapons.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Sadat and Begin shared a common vision of changing reality. It was not an easy process, there were difficult hours in negotiation and it took two years to conclude an agreement.

Today, it can be seen that the peace agreement was a strategy and a step forward that has stood the test of time, he said.

It was also beneficial to Israel’s economy, in that considerable funds previously allocated for defense could be channeled elsewhere.

The relationship between the two countries is such that, “we have open lines of communication” said Katz, who has made it his mission to promote regional cooperation with all of Israel’s neighbors with the aim of securing benefits for all.

The decision to make peace with Egypt was a correct decision, he stated. “Now we must continue with the rest of the region.”

