President Reuven Rivlin will meet with members of the 23rd Knesset and will receive their recommendations before announcing which member of Knesset will be tasked with forming a government in the next 28 days. On Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for an emergency national unity government to be immediately established in order to deal with the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic."We need to invest a lot of money and [create] special budgets for the coronavirus. It is hard to do this with an interim government," Netanyahu said.