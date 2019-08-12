Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

President Rivlin meets with Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg

Rivlin: Sandberg's work is a source of inspiration for people all around the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 12, 2019 17:54
President Rivlin meets Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, 12 August 2019. (photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin met with Facebook's COO Sheryl Sandberg on Monday, the President’s Residence said in a press release.

Sandberg, who is currently on a visit to the Holy Land, is a graduate of Harvard and appears regularly on lists of the world’s leading businesswomen, including in Forbes and I-Fortune. She spent short periods of time in Israel when she was growing up.

The Facebook executive, presenting the president with a signed copy of her book Option B, which deals with adversity and resilience and how difficult experiences are opportunities for growth, expressed her condolences on the passing of the president's wife, Nechama. The book focuses on the feelings of loss Sandberg experienced following the sudden death of her first husband.

President Rivlin tries on virtual reality goggles at meeting with Sheryl Sandberg, 12 August 2019. (photo credit: Mark Neiman/GPO)

In their meeting, she also presented the president with a set of virtual reality goggles. Rivlin thanked her and, after trying them on, said that what she does is a source of inspiration for people all around the world.

